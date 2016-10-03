The aftermath of India’s surgical strikes along LoC: A quick timeline

Army soldiers stand guard on a street on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Source: Reuters) Army soldiers stand guard on a street on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Source: Reuters)

In the aftermath of the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army along the LoC, there has been an escalation in ceasefire violation by Pakistan and terrorist attacks have taken place in several districts in Jammu and Kashmir. India conducted surgical strikes against the terrorist launch pads along the LoC in response to the Uri attack which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers.

Here’s a ready what all has happened after the surgical strikes:

October 21, 2016: Seven Pakistani Rangers were killed by the Border Security Force, in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the International Border in Kathua, J&K. The security personnel also neutralised a terrorist trying to infiltrate across the border. One BSF Jawan was injured in firing from Pakistan side earlier in the afternoon.

October 20, 2016: Three days after killing an Indian Army jawan in snippet fire from across the Line of Control in Tarkundi area of Balakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar shelling and small arms fire on the Indian side on Wednesday evening.

October 18, 2016: An Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms fire and mortar shelling in Balakote and Nowshera areas Sunday. The firing from Pakistani side took place after a lull of nearly 10 days. The dead jawan was identified as Sudesh Kumar, who was deployed at Tarkundi in Balakote area. Sources said that he was hit by sniper fire from across the Line of Control in the evening.

October 16, 2016: Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire in Nowshera town of Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, no Indian casualties have been reported so far. Reportedly, a gunbattle is underway along with intermittent firing from Pakistan’s side.

October 3, 2016: Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling at Shahpur on Indian side of the Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday. The mortar shelling which started around 11.15 am was continuing.

October 3, 2016: Terrorists launched attack near a camp of the 46 Rashtriya Rifles in Baramulla late on Sunday night. A BSF jawan was martyred while another has been injured in the attack. The army and J&K police’s Special Operations Group personnel conducted search operations in the area around the army camp. “Terrorists tried to enter the camp but our forces retaliated and the terrorists fled, search operations continue,” IG BSF (Kashmir) Vikas Chandra said.

October 2, 2016: In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops launched firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwala sector of Jammu district Sunday evening. “Firing and shelling from across LoC has started at 1915 hours in forward areas in Pallanwala belt along the LoC. It is intermittently going on,” a Police officer

September 30, 2016: Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwalla sector of Akhnoor, J&K during the wee hours of Saturday. Pointing out that these villagers had been staying at their native places despite heightened tension along the borders, sources said that the mortar shelling started around 3 am and it continued till 8 am. However, there had been no loss of life or damage to property on the Indian side.

September 29, 2016: Pakistani troops resorted to small arms fire at Chapriyal and Samwan under the jurisdiction of Jourian police post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector late on Thursday night. The firing, which started around 12.30 am, lasted for an hour. However, there had been no loss of life or property.

The strikes invited reactions from within the country and from the international community and affected the course of many events. Here is a break up of all that was affected by the surgical strikes conducted by India.

In India

Leaders from various parties supported the Centre with Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying her party stands with the government on the strikes. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said his party stood in solidarity with armed forces and the country in the wake of the “surgical strikes”.

Lauding the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “surgical strikes”, BJP leaders maintained that it was a preemptive strike for defence in an area “where India has every right to defend.” BJP president Amit Shah said the strikes indicated the rise of a “new India”, as the country has given a “clear response” to militants.

The strikes rang in with a wave of happiness across the country, with many prominent figures condoning it, emphasising how it was the need of the hour and the best action against terrorists. Families of some Uri martyrs also condoned the attack, saying their martyrdom has been honoured.

In Punjab and Kashmir, villages falling within ten kilometres of the International border were asked to vacate their homes soon after the strikes. in view of the escalating situation. All border schools have been shut for the time being even though military experts termed the action premature.

Villagers had to leave their crops which was especially crucial for them as the time to harvest them was near. The villages have also been evacuated in order to plant land mines in the area for any infiltrators who may come in from across the border. The Aam Aadmi Party also alleged that the evacuation was only causing panic among the villagers and not doing anything fruitful.

After the surgical strikes, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association also passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors from the industry in the wake of the Uri attack.

Geopolitical tension got the better of the market as the Sensex plunged over 465 points — the biggest single-day fall in 3 months — after the strikes. The intra-day plunge was even higher at 573 points, but some bargain-buying at lower levels helped the index settle higher than the day’s low of 27,719.92. The rupee too was caught in the crossfire, sharply down 39 paise against the US dollar, at 66.85.

In Pakistan

Pakistan, in response, vehemently denied India’s claims of the strike, calling it a ‘farce’. Pakistan also informed UN Secretary General Ban ki-Moon that the news of surgical strikes is false. It has, however, not condemned the Uri attack in spite of being prodded by US and UN.

Internationally

The SAARC summit which was to be held in Islamabad has been cancelled after many nations chose to back out of it. The backing out started with India and was followed by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan. Pakistan eventually postponed the summit and on Sunday, Nepal, the current chair of the SAARC, cancelled it.

