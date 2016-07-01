Tejas induction: PM Modi says matter of ‘unparalleled pride’

Two Tejas LCA aircrafts have been inducted into the IAF squadron, known as the ‘Flying Daggers 45’ at a ceremony in Bengaluru. (Source: File photo) Two Tejas LCA aircrafts have been inducted into the IAF squadron, known as the ‘Flying Daggers 45’ at a ceremony in Bengaluru. (Source: File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hailed the induction of indigenously-built Light Combat Aircraft Tejas into the Air Force, terming it as a matter of “unparalleled pride and happiness” and a step which illustrates the skills and strenghts of Indian scientists.

“Induction of indigenously made Tejas fighter jet into the Air Force fills our hearts with unparalleled pride & happiness,” he tweeted.

The first squadron of Tejas was inducted into IAF at Bengaluru earlier today, with two fighter planes joining the force, in a major milestone in the military aviation of the country.

“I laud HAL & ADA on the induction of Tejas fighter jet. This illustrates our skills & strengths to enhance indigenous defence manufacturing,” Modi said in another tweet. State-run HAL handed over the first two Tejas aircraft to IAF, which makes up the first squadron named ‘Flying Daggers’, at a ceremony preceded by inter-faith prayers at the Aircraft System Testing Establishment.

The commissioning of the India-made fighter planes comes more than three decades after LCA went into development. The aircraft was named “Tejas” (meaning radiance in Sanskrit) by Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister. The squadron will be based in Bengaluru for the first two years before it is moved to Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

