Teachers told to promote govt achievements, ‘order’ cancelled later

Primary school teachers of Dhar Kalan block in Pathankot were in for a rude shock on Tuesday, when the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in a written communication, said “none of the teachers can avail themselves of station house leave during summer vacations from June 1 to 30 as they have to promote achievements of the government during this period.”

In a major embarrassment for the ruling SAD-BJP government, the subject of the letter read, “Sarkaar diyan uplabdhiyaan da prachaar karan sambandhi’. (Regarding the promotion of government policies).

The written orders issued from the office of BDPO Dhar Kalan to block primary education officer (BPEO) of Dhar-I and Dhar-II blocks, read, “It is to bring to your kind notice that soon government will be finalising and sending the schedule of the programme under which teachers will be promoting and publicizing the achievements of this government in the villages they are posted. The details of this promotional event are awaited by this office. Thus as per these orders, the teachers falling under the jurisdiction of this block cannot avail station house leave during summer vacations from June 1 to 30. Teachers will be notified as soon as government programme reaches this office.”

Surprisingly, while the development and panchayat officer holds no such authority to issue any orders to education department and its teachers, the letter was also stamped and further signed in approval by block primary education officer (BPEO, Dhar-1) who wrote, “No teacher can leave their station during vacations without informing this office.”

No such orders were passed in any other district of Punjab and when The Indian Express contacted education and rural development department heads, they expressed complete unawareness over it. Balwinder Kumar, BPEO Dhar-1 who approved and signed orders issued by BDPO when contacted said, “These are regular orders passed every year.’ He claimed, “I did not read what BDPO had written above that teachers will not get leave as they have to promote government achievements. I just passed orders that they cannot leave station without informing me.”

Around 63 primary schools fall under Dhar-1 and around 50 under Dhar-II.

Jarnail Singh, district education officer (primary), Pathankot, said, “It is unacceptable. Panchayat officer cannot issue any orders to teachers of education department. I was off to Guwahati and this has happened without my consent.”

Officiating director general of school education (DGSE) Punjab Balbir Singh Dhol said, “Education department has declared holidays today for both teachers and students from June 1 to 30. I have spoken to authorities in Pathankot and informed that these orders stand cancelled.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sikander Singh Maluka, rural development and panchayat minister said, “My department cannot issue any orders to education department or its teachers. I have passed no such orders. I will be enquiring tomorrow that how this BDPO issued these orders.”

