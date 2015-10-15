Take money from my rival, vote for me… don’t accept liquor, may put you to sleep: Jitan Manhji





Gaya: HAM(S) Jitan Ram Manjhi addressing election rally at Imamganj in Gaya on Saturday. PTI

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi wound up his campaign for Imamganj Wednesday by playing up his closeness to PM Narendra Modi while promising development for the Naxal-hit constituency, and exhorting people not to accept liquor “that could be drugged”.

“My opponent (Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary) has a lot of money and he may distribute it. You take the money but vote for me,” Manjhi said in Magahi. “But don’t accept liquor, which may have sedative elements and will put you to sleep for two days and thus prevent you from voting.”

Star power too was on show, with Bhojpuri actor-singer-turned-BJP MP Manoj Tiwari by his side. Manjhi joked that Tiwari might have attracted the crowd but he too has a following of his own.

In a constituency that has become a prestige battle, Manjhi’s speech was a mix of development and caste while trying to address Muslims and Yadavs as well.

“I will not say anything against Lalu Prasad,” Manjhi told the crowd in Imamganj town. “I have worked with Lalu. At least, he gave a voice to the poor in the 1990s. I wonder why he has gone to Nitish Kumar, who is responsible for Lalu’s present plight. Nitish is a ranga siyar (hypocrite). When I started speaking up for the rights of the poor, reservation in government contracts and allowances for unemployed youth, Nitish Kumar felt threatened.”

Manjhi is also contesting from Maqdumpur, which he represents. He said though he is contesting from two seats, his heart is with Imamganj. “People ask me this question very often. But I say that the seat that gives me a bigger margin of victory, that one I will retain,” he said. “Do you know that PM Modi often seats me near him? Do you understand what that means? Imamganj is set for major progress.”

Describing his rise from humble roots, Manjhi said: “My parents raised me through hardships. I became an MLA, a minister and the CM. I have a house in Patna, Z-plus security and a pension of Rs 70,000-80,000,” he said. “I am not here for myself but for you. I want to do something that people will remember when I leave this world. Remember, when a part of your body aches, my whole body aches.” The crowd applauded.

Manjhi spoke of Dalits and Mahadalits and sought to address Yadavs: “You would know which caste faced the highest number of cases during the 10 years of Nitish’s rule. We have given tickets to Yadavs and Muslims.” Imamganj has over 30,000 Yadavs and 35,000 Muslims. Manjhi said he would remain in Imamganj until Friday to ensure that government machinery is not misused.

Tiwari sang for the crowd, weaving in the PM’s development theme. “I was in search of a doctor who can cure Bihar. Modi’s slogans such as sabka saath sabka vikas say it all. He is perhaps the first PM who said from Red Fort that the country cannot progress without Bihar. Think how important Imamganj will be after Manjhiji wins,” he said, interspersing his speech with snatches of song.