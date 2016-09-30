Surgical strikes: Open channels of communication, J&K has greatest stake in peace, says Mehbooba Mufti

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the greatest stake in peace as they have undergone enormous tragedy because of the blood-spattered violence in the state… There is no alternative to talks”, said Mehbooba Mufti. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the greatest stake in peace as they have undergone enormous tragedy because of the blood-spattered violence in the state… There is no alternative to talks”, said Mehbooba Mufti.

EVEN as tension along the Line of Control (LoC) and the border escalated after the Army on Thursday morning said it carried out pre-dawn “surgical strikes”, politicians in the Valley called for restraint and said war is not an option for either country.

“New Delhi and Islamabad must open channels of communication and realise the dangerous consequences of any escalation of the ongoing confrontation along the border,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said. “War is never an option to resolve issues. The future of the troubled region has to be defined by common economic interests instead of hostilities — confrontation could lead to a disaster of epic proportions if urgent steps are not taken.”

Calling for de-escalation on the border, Mehbooba said: “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the greatest stake in peace as they have undergone enormous tragedy because of the blood-spattered violence in the state… There is no alternative to talks.”

Expressing concern over the “alarming situation” along the LoC, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said, “We hope cooler heads will prevail and the ceasefire of 2003 will be upheld. Our thoughts are with the people living along the Line of Control and the International Border — they suffer the most in times of such escalation.”

Abdullah, president of main opposition National Conference, also said, “Confrontation and hostility between New Delhi and Islamabad have not yielded favourable results for either country in the past. All outstanding issues and concerns should be discussed with sincerity and (with) the common goal of achieving peace, stability and cooperation in the region.”

The state Congress also voiced its concern, saying “no wise country can go to war”. State Congress president G A Mir told The Indian Express, “War doesn’t suit (either) India or Pakistan… India shouldn’t prefer direct war as a first option — there are so many other (diplomatic) options.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh lauded PM Narendra Modi and the Indian Army for the cross-LoC strikes, saying that these will not only send a strong message to Pakistan, but also to the separatists. He said the Centre was very clear that India will not tolerate any activity which poses threat to its unity and integrity, or leads to death of soldiers or civilians. (With ENS inputs)

