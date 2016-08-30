Subramanian Swamy: L-G Najeeb Jung 420 like Kejriwal, need Sangh person in Delhi

Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in this combination picture. Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in this combination picture.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy is at it again. This time, the MP has trained his guns at Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, saying he was unsuited to head the national capital.

“In my opinion, this LG of Delhi Mr. Jung is unsuited for this high post. He is another 420 like Kejri. We need a Sangh person in Delhi,” Swamy said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been at constant loggerheads with Jung over who has the final say in administering the national capital. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court ruled that the national capital was a Union territory and that Jung had the final say. The bench in its August 5 order ruled that the Capital “continues to be a Union Territory” under the administrative control of the Lt Governor and “does not acquire the status of a State”.

Swamy, who was recently nominated to the Upper House, had earlier targeted RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan saying he wasn’t ‘mentally fully Indian’. He had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that he immediately sack Rajan, whose term ends in September.

Modi, however, defended Rajan appreciating the work that he has done. “Those who are creating controversies are being unjust to Raghuram Rajan… I believe Rajan’s patriotism is no less than any of ours… I appreciate the work he has done… Whatever post he (Rajan) holds, wherever he is, he is someone who will continue to serve the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Post Rajan’s decision not to seek another term, Swamy said he would expose 27 other bureaucrats. He had also targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as well as Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

