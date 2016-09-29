Rs 43 crore cash seized in I-T raid at medical college in South-East Bengaluru

The Investigation Directorate of the Income Tax Department, Bengaluru, seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 43 crore from Vydehi Medical College premises in South-East Bengaluru. The college is a part of the DK Audikesavulu Group.

I-T officials said the department launched raids on premises of the Audikesavulu Group on September 23. Raids were also conducted on the group’s premises in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi and at the residences of the key members of the group.

Sources in the I-T department said that incriminating documents and other evidence have also been seized from these premises.

