Smart Cities: Plans and their vision statements

In December 2015, ninety-five of the 100 Smart City candidates submitted their plans to the Ministry of Urban Development. Within a month, twenty of these will now be chosen for priority funding. While the detailed plans are yet to be unveiled, the vision statements submitted by some of the cities captures the main thrust of their plans. The crux of most of these plans revolve around the same buzzwords: clean, green, economic hub, eco-tourism etc . Listed below are a few examples:
NDMC: Become a global benchmark capital city
Chandigarh: Innovative, economically vibrant, accessible.
Aligarh: Economically vibrant, environment-friendly city that conserves heritage
Dahod: Multi-functional activity hub for tribals
Ludhiana: Stress on promoting bicycles as transportation mode
Biharshariff: Tourism gateway
Bilaspur: To emerge as the cultural capital
Gandhinagar: An institutional hub with a diversified economic base that provides an equitable setting for all to live
Rajkot: Sustainable, affordable, resilient and technology driven
Surat: Equal access to best quality physical and social infrastructure and efficient mobility through state-of-the-art technology.
Dharamshala: To be a smart, sustainable and resilient city with a global imprint and enhanced quality of life for its residents.
Ranchi: To develop as an industrial centre through inclusive growth
Mangaluru: To be a clean and green port city
Hubbali-Dharwad: To be the growth engine of North Karnataka
Kalyan –Dombivili: Facilitate a convenient living habitat for its citizens with excellent transit facilities
Bhubaneswar: Promote responsible governance through participatory decision-making and open access to information and technology.
Oulgaret (Puducherry): Focus on tourism and green industry and the concept of ‘work-live-learn-play’ environment.
Udaipur: Has coined the concept of ‘Eternal Udaipur’ wherein it will build further on its status as a lakeside heritage city
Tiruppur: To be a textile and apparel smart city
Dehradun: To establish the city as eco-friendly knowledge hub of the region
Agra: To further consolidate as a world class heritage city with increased economic opportunities for all citizens.
Saharanpur: Promoting and developing local arts and skills
