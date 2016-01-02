Smart Cities: Plans and their vision statements

The crux of most of these plans revolve around the same buzzwords: clean, green, economic hub, eco-tourism etc. The crux of most of these plans revolve around the same buzzwords: clean, green, economic hub, eco-tourism etc.

In December 2015, ninety-five of the 100 Smart City candidates submitted their plans to the Ministry of Urban Development. Within a month, twenty of these will now be chosen for priority funding. While the detailed plans are yet to be unveiled, the vision statements submitted by some of the cities captures the main thrust of their plans. The crux of most of these plans revolve around the same buzzwords: clean, green, economic hub, eco-tourism etc . Listed below are a few examples:

NDMC: Become a global benchmark capital city

Chandigarh: Innovative, economically vibrant, accessible.

Aligarh: Economically vibrant, environment-friendly city that conserves heritage

Dahod: Multi-functional activity hub for tribals

Ludhiana: Stress on promoting bicycles as transportation mode

Biharshariff: Tourism gateway

Bilaspur: To emerge as the cultural capital

Gandhinagar: An institutional hub with a diversified economic base that provides an equitable setting for all to live

Rajkot: Sustainable, affordable, resilient and technology driven

Surat: Equal access to best quality physical and social infrastructure and efficient mobility through state-of-the-art technology.

Dharamshala: To be a smart, sustainable and resilient city with a global imprint and enhanced quality of life for its residents.

Ranchi: To develop as an industrial centre through inclusive growth

Mangaluru: To be a clean and green port city

Hubbali-Dharwad: To be the growth engine of North Karnataka

Kalyan –Dombivili: Facilitate a convenient living habitat for its citizens with excellent transit facilities

Bhubaneswar: Promote responsible governance through participatory decision-making and open access to information and technology.

Oulgaret (Puducherry): Focus on tourism and green industry and the concept of ‘work-live-learn-play’ environment.

Udaipur: Has coined the concept of ‘Eternal Udaipur’ wherein it will build further on its status as a lakeside heritage city

Tiruppur: To be a textile and apparel smart city

Dehradun: To establish the city as eco-friendly knowledge hub of the region

Agra: To further consolidate as a world class heritage city with increased economic opportunities for all citizens.

Saharanpur: Promoting and developing local arts and skills

