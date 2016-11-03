Sex CD: Court to pass order on sacked AAP minister Sandeep Kumar’s bail on November 7

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Sandeep Kumar. (Express File Photo) Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Sandeep Kumar. (Express File Photo)

The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the bail plea of sacked Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar, arrested on alleged rape charges, telling a special court he was an influential person and could scuttle the investigation. The counsel for Kumar sought bail for his client on the ground that the investigation in the case was over and his custodial interrogation was no longer required.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, after hearing arguments of the defence counsel and police, reserved for November 7 order on Kumar’s bail plea.

The police also argued that the victim lived in the same constituency which Kumar represented and if he was released from jail, he might tamper with the evidence.

Kumar sought the relief saying he has been in custody for nearly two months and his conduct since the lodging of FIR was good and “unquestionable” and he had himself surrendered before the police.

Kumar, who was arrested on September 3, is currently in judicial custody since then.

The court had earlier allowed his plea to be produced through video conferencing till filing of the charge sheet as he apprehended threat to life from his political opponents and other miscreants during transportation from jail to court.

Kumar was arrested after a woman had lodged a complaint at the Sultanpuri police station in North Delhi alleging sexual harassment by the former Social Welfare and Women and Child Development minister, following which a case was filed. The woman had allegedly figured in an objectionable video with him.

The MLA from Sultanpur Majra was sacked from AAP government and the party on August 31 after the CD surfaced. He had defended himself saying he had been targeted.

