Science and tech can be dangerous if not rightly used: Rajnath Singh

No one in this country since Independence has been more influential than former President APJ Abdul Kalam in making science and technology attractive, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Saturday while maintaining that if the not rightly used, these things can become a danger to the society.

Addressing the 13th convocation of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, the minister said, “Across the world there is a concern over cyber crime.” He cited an article on al-Qaeda and Infosys, which he claimed was published in The Guardian recently, saying the youth can use the knowledge and technology either for creation or for destruction. “… while one (Infosys) can be termed as creative talent for the human society, the other belonging to al-Qaeda is destructive talent,” he said.

