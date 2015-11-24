SC to hear Swamy plea on Sethusamudram channel project

Claiming that the Centre has decided to abandon the Sethusamudram shipping channel project and to protect Ram Sethu, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday urged the Supreme Court to close proceedings on the issue.

Swamy mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice H L Dattu and Justice Amitava Roy and requested the bench to examine his plea expeditiously.

“List it for hearing on Thursday. We will hear it provided all parties agree,” replied the bench.

The project has been facing stiff resistance by some environmentalists and Hindu groups as alignment number 6 in the Palk Strait to facilitate navigation was to pass through the mythological Ram Sethu.

