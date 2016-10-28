Samajwadi Party crisis: Sacrifice me if it helps, save me from Ram Gopal Yadav, says Amar Singh

Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh. (File) Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh. (File)

SAMAJWADI PARTY general secretary Amar Singh, whom Akhilesh Yadav has held responsible for the crisis in the party, broke his silence Thursday, offering himself for “slaughter” if it helps the party and describing his fear of Ram Gopal Yadav who, he alleged, can use both the pen and the carbine. And while urging the media not to make him “fodder”, he compared his situation with that of Princess Diana, who was hounded by the paparazzi. “I present myself to be slaughtered. If slaughtering me resolves the crisis, I am ready to be slaughtered. Sacrifice me. I am ready, if my sacrifice can solve the problem,” Amar Singh told The Indian Express.

Over the past few weeks while the SP was battling its crisis, Singh was away, travelling from Singapore to Mumbai to Kolkata on personal engagements and avoiding party events in Lucknow. He said he would also skip the party’s 25th anniversary celebration beginning November 5 to prevent any “escalation” of the situation. “My silence is also a statement,” he said.

He expressed pain at Akhilesh’s description of him as a dalal and the CM’s assertion that no one close to Amar Singh could be in his cabinet. “I am pained by what he said,” Amar Singh said. “Only two persons have used that word against me and both did so in the presence of Ram Gopal Yadav. Raj Babbar, who once said so, later praised me as a great giver. I am pained that when leaders of other parties are praising me, such words are being used by my own party’s leader.”

He said that he was the one who had stood by Akhilesh once. “There is no photo of his wedding in which this dalal is not there,” he said.

He took Ram Gopal on, saying the expelled leader had dared him and Shivpal Yadav to speak against him in public and come out unscathed. “I am scared of him after he said that. I will meet the home minister and appeal to him to provide security for my life,” Amar Singh said. “He (Ram Gopal) uses the pen as well as the carbine [woh kalam se carbine tak chalate hain]. He is both an intellectual and a muscleman [woh bahubali aur budhibali dono hain].”

He said he has been chased by camera crews ever since the family row broke out and went on to draw a parallel with Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash while trying to avoid paparazzi following her.

“Please do not make me fodder. I am a chhota aadmi,” he said. “I have been running from all of you and travelling to Singapore, Mumbai and Kolkata but it is difficult to escape you. Now I realise how Princess Diana was killed by paparazzi.”

So how does he respond to the allegation that he is behind the crisis in the party? “What is there for me to say when Mulayam Singh Yadav has already spoken,” he said. “Mulayam is the father of both Akhilesh and the Samajwadi Party.”

While in Mumbai, Amar Singh spent time with Bollywood director Kumar Mangat Pathak to discuss plans of another movie on the pattern of Drishyam, and attended an event relating to cricket, glamour and politics alongside cricketer Virendra Sehwag and singer Usha Uthup. “Before that, I was in Singapore undergoing tests in Mount Elizabeth Hospital to rule out cancer and got some tests done relating to heart disease. Now I am home to celebrate Diwali with my children. I will go back to Singapore on November 10 and stay there for at least two months,” he said.

“I will not attend the silver jubilee function and I do no want any trouble due to my presence,” he added.

Among the many photographs on the walls of his office at 29 Central Drive, Chhattarpur Farms, a few show him with Bill and Hillary Clinton. The highest number, however, is of his photos with Mulayam. One frame has all three together — Mulayam, Amar Singh and Akhilesh.

