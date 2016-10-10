RSS volunteers to start wearing new uniforms from Vijayadashmi

The exercise was carried out on the Reshimbagh ground in front of the Smruti Mandir premises of the RSS. Monica Chaturvedi The exercise was carried out on the Reshimbagh ground in front of the Smruti Mandir premises of the RSS. Monica Chaturvedi

The RSS volunteers will formally wear its new uniform, brownish trousers and brownish socks during the ‘Path-Sanchalan’ to be organised in the state on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashmi’ tomorrow, a party spokesperson said today. Nearly 10,000 members of the RSS will participate in the Path-Sanchalan in Jaipur, Mahendra Singhal, RSS Spokesperson said.

He said the Path-Sanchalan (route march) will be held across the state tomorrow and all the volunteers will be wearing the new uniform. The RSS started sale of its new uniform, brownish trousers and brownish socks, to its volunteers last month.

The new uniform was incorporated after a decision in RSS’s Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Rajasthan’s Nagaur in March this year replacing khakhi half pants with brownish trousers and khaki socks with brownish socks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App