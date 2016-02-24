Delhi Govt to give job to Rohith Vemula’s brother

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika and brother during a protest rally over the Dalit student’s suicide at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika and brother during a protest rally over the Dalit student’s suicide at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Delhi Government on Wednesday decided to give a job to Dalit student Rohith Vemula’s younger brother, after Radhika Vemula, his mother met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the request saying that the family was under financial duress.

In the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence here, Radhika was accompanied by her younger son Raja Vemula who is a post graduate in Applied Geology and Sunkanna Velpula, one of Rohith’s closest friends, among others.

“His mother requested the Chief Minister to provide a government job to the younger brother of late Rohith, since the family does not have any source of income. Kejriwal had assured the family of considering their demand,” an official statement said.

The Cabinet, headed by Kejriwal, met later in the afternoon and decided to give an “appropriate job” to Raja, as and when he applies for the same.

The family participated in a protest march yesterday demanding justice for Rohith, who committed suicide at Hyderbad University on January 17 where he was pursuing a PhD.

Kejriwal had joined the protest where he lambasted the Centre accusing it of waging a “war” against students and voiced his support for ‘Rohith Act’, a law proposed by the agitating students against discrimination in Universities.

Addressing protesters, Radhika had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking “what action did you take against your minister who had called my son anti-national?”

She also condemned the “attacks” on students in universities including JNU and said such things “should be stopped”.

