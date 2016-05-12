Rocky Yadav sought arms licence citing ‘life threat from Maoists’

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky, who has been arrested in connection with a teenager’s murder in Bihar, had sought an arms licence in Delhi on the grounds that he hailed from a Maoist-hit area in Jharkhand and his life was in danger.

Sources in Delhi Police’s licensing unit said that in the applicant’s form submitted in 2013, Rocky had written that he hails from Chatra district in Jharkhand and was executive director in Ramiya Constructions Private Limited. “Rocky told police during his interview that he is staying in Delhi and faced a threat from Maoists, who might attack him,” police sources added.

DCP (licensing) Suvashish Choudhary told The Indian Express: “Besides claiming that his life was under threat, he had submitted a shooter certificate from National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), which comes under Union Sports Ministry. The certificate also mentioned that he had participated in big bore events at the national level.”

“The licence was issued in 2013 on the grounds of protection and under sports quota. It has an all-India permit and is valid till 2018. He got it for seven weapons and currently he possesses three weapons,” he added.

Senior officials of the licensing unit rejected allegations that a politician recommended Rocky for the licence.

