Rita Bahuguna Joshi: ‘Prashant Kishor can be poll manager, not poll director’

Senior Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Senior Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Senior UP Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Hitting out at Congress’ poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Joshi said he can be poll manager but not poll director.

In a statement to the media, Joshi said she is a disciplined soldier of the BJP and will do as she is told to. During her address, she also slammed the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘khoon ki dalali’ remark in reference to the surgical strikes conducted by India across the Line of Control on several terror launch pads.

WATCH VIDEO |

ALSO READ: Rita Bahuguna Joshi joins BJP, says Rahul Gandhi would not listen to us

“Was hurt by the term ‘khoon ki dalali’ used by Rahul Gandhi. When whole world has accepted that we carried out surgical strikes, I didn’t like it when Congress and other parties questioned it. How could Congress ask for proof of strikes?” she asked.

ALSO READ: Rita Bahuguna to leave Uttar Pradesh Congress?

Sharpening her attack on the Congress party, Joshi said she served the party for 24 years, but it has lost its reputation. “Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is not acceptable to people,” said Joshi to the media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd