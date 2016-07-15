Rajya Sabha MPs asked to submit ‘pecuniary interests’ info

THE RAJYA Sabha Secretariat has asked members of the Upper House to immediately furnish information with regard to their “pecuniary interests”.

Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Shumsher Sheriff has told the members that they are required to provide details of their pecuniary interests, held “within the country or outside it”, without delay.

The pecuniary interests have been identified as: a remunerative directorship, a regular remunerative activity, a shareholding of a company of controlling nature, a paid consultancy and a professional engagement. The members are supposed to state the names and nature of business activities of the companies, their own designations and the salaries, allowances, remuneration and other benefits annually drawn by them.

A member has to give these details within 90 days of taking oath for registration in the Register of Members’ Interests under sub-rule (1) of Rule 293 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha. The registration became mandatory from May 2, 2005 following a report by the Committee on Ethics. The information provided has to be updated every year in case there is any subsequent change.

Sheriff has pointed out to the members that Rule 294 of the Rules of Procedure of the Upper House lays down that “whenever a member has a personal or a specific pecuniary interest (direct or indirect) in a matter being considered” by the House or any of its committees, he will make it known and “shall not participate in any debate taking place” without doing so. In case of a division in the House, “if the vote of a member is challenged on the ground of personal, pecuniary or direct interest in the matter to be decided, the Chairman may, if he considers necessary, call upon the member making the challenge to state precisely the grounds of his objection, and the member whose vote has been challenged shall state his case, and the Chairman shall then decide whether the vote of the member should be disallowed or not and his decision shall be final”.

Though the Rajya Sabha Code of Ethics demands that “members must not do anything” that undermines their “credibility”, certain cases show otherwise. For instance, independent member Vijay Mallya resigned from the House after his expulsion became imminent in the aftermath of his flight to the UK. His presence in the consultative committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation while being the chairman of Kingfisher Airlines was a clear case of a conflict of interest.

