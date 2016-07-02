Rajnath Singh calls on BSF, Army to step up vigilance at LoC

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chairing a High Level security meeting in Srinagar on Friday. (Source: PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chairing a High Level security meeting in Srinagar on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday attended a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar, who called on the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Army to step up the vigil at the International Border and the LoC.

The meeting was also attended by the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra and other several senior officers from the Centre and the state.

Rajnath expressed satisfaction over the performance of the state government as well as the security forces and complimented them for excellent ground coordination and synergy.

During the meeting, a range of issues pertaining to the state were discussed in which Rajnath assured of positive outcomes on issues of opening of more LoC routes for trade and business, giving permission to foreigners to visit Ladakh including Nubra valley, quick resolution of land related issues, increasing ex gratia payment to families of martyred JK police personnel at par with the Central Forces and restarting the police modernization.

Watch Video: What’s making news

Rajnath also instructed the CRPF and BSF to explore the possibility of conducting special recruitment drives in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also asked the agencies to ensure fool proof security in the state, with primacy being to protecting the life and property of civilians.

The state government expressed its confidence of maintaining security in the State, including during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra.

