Rajasthani language to soon get official status: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said Rajasthani language would soon be given official recognition under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Speaking at a function in Bikaner, Meghwal said two other languages along with Rajasthani would be accorded the official status in near future.

“A study has been conducted as per the direction of the Central government and on the basis of the report of the official language commission, three languages, including Rajasthani and Bhojpuri, would be included in the Eighth schedule of the Constitution,” the Union Minister of State for Finance said.

The long standing demand for official recognition to both Bhojpuri and Rajasthani has heightened in recent years.

Last year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had flagged off a “Rajasthani Rath Yatra”, an initiative demanding that the language be accorded an official status.

As of now, the Eighth Schedule has 22 languages recognised under the Constitution.

