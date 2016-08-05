Rajasthan: Pregnant teen dies of poisoning

A 16-year-old pregnant girl from Khechatan village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur died Friday after being poisoned, police have said.

The girl’s father has told police that her health deteriorated Thursday. From a local hospital, she was referred to Bharatpur, where she succumbed.

“The father claims that on the way to the hospital, she had told him that four neighbourhood youths, Irshad, Subedeen, Shabbir and Arif gangraped her about two-and-a-half months ago. He also said that she had told him that Umar, the father of one of the accused, fed her poison, saying it was an abortion pill,” SHO Kesar Singh said. Postmortem has confirmed that the girl was pregnant and had been poisoned.

An FIR has been lodged against the four youths and Umar under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 376 D (gangrape) as well as POCSO Act. However, no accused has been apprehended yet.

