Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on blackmoney, seeks debt waiver for farmers

The Kisan Yatra will end on Thursday at Parliament Street in the national Capital. (File photo) The Kisan Yatra will end on Thursday at Parliament Street in the national Capital. (File photo)

Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the IDS scheme alleging that he had failed to act against blackmoney despite his talk of “56-inch chest” to fight corruption, and instead brought out a a scheme for turning into white the ill-gotten wealth of “thieves”.

The Congress Vice President, who was speaking during his road show on the last day of his month-long Kisan Yatra from Deoria in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, pressed upon the Modi government to announce a debt waiver for farmers.

WATCH VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi, Says He Is Doing ‘Dalali’ Of Their Sacrifices

Gandhi also took a swipe at ruling Samjwadi Party, saying he will give UP a government of farmers, labourers and people of every religion and caste and not that of a selected few.

Lashing out at Modi government, he said only the Prime Minister and his friends were “happy” as money has come into the pockets of 15 top businessmen and not the farmers, labour and small shopkeepers.

“Modiji had said he has a 56-inch chest and will fight out corruption, but he instead brought out a ‘Fair and Lovely scheme’ for turning the blackmoney of the country’s thieves into white.

“The money has not come into the pockets of farmers, labour and small shopkeepers, but went into those of 15 top businessmen. Only Modiji and his friends are happy,” he said.

Modi government had announced Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) — a one-time opportunity to those with hidden income to come clean by making the disclosure and paying 45 per cent tax and penalty. After the end of the four-month window on September 30, the government had pegged the disclosed amount at Rs 65,250 crore.

Training his guns on the family-led Samajwadi Party government in the state, Gandhi said, “Uttar Pradesh will not have a government of just 15 persons. The government here will be of farmers, labour, small shopkeepers, and of people from every religion and caste.”

The Congress vice President said he will force the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for a loan waiver for the distressed farmers.

“We want higher MSP for farmers, we want to waive the farm loans so join me and come to Delhi along with me. We all will pressurise Modiji to waive farm loans.

“In the last two and half years Narendra Modi waived Rs 1.10 lakh crore loan to 15 big corporates. Then why can’t he waive the farmers’ loan,” he said.

Gandhi’s yatra passed through various constituencies in this district and entered Modinagar where he was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers before he headed for Delhi.

He is accompanied by party’s chief ministerial face Sheila Dikshit, UPPCC president Raj Babbar and actor-turned politician Nagma.

The Kisan Yatra will end on Thursday at Parliament Street in the national Capital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App