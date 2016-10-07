Jayant Sinha mocks Rahul Gandhi for ‘dalali’ barb

Jayant Sinha (Source: File) Jayant Sinha (Source: File)

Union minister Jayant Sinha on Friday ridiculed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dalali’ barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying all those scams and scandals during the UPA regime reflected who had been doing “dalali”. Replying to a query at a press conference about Gandhi’s remark, Sinha said that “dalali” was clearly visible during the previous UPA regime whenever scandals had emerged.

Referring to Congress leader and former Jharkhand minister Yogendera Sao’s involvement in an agitation in Barkagoan, Sinha said one could see whose party (Congress) was doing “dalali” and which party (BJP) was working in the interest of the people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App