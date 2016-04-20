BJP says Rafael deal ‘finalised’, Modi govt saved Rs 21,000 crore

A screen grab of the tweet posted by the official BJP handle. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India) A screen grab of the tweet posted by the official BJP handle. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

The government may have not made a final announcement on the Rafale deal yet but for the BJP it has been “finalised” and the Modi government has saved over Rs 21,000 in the “re-negotiation” with the French government.

“The deal to buy 36 state of the art Rafale aircraft from France at 12 billion dollar (Rs 80000 crore) was re-negotiated and finalised at 8.8 billion dollar (Around Rs 59000 cr),” a tweet by the BJP said.

The government “saved” public money and the deal resulted in gain of “technological knowledge” and “strengthening the air power to defend the border”, it said.

Officially, the negotiation between India and France are at an advanced stage.

Minister of State for Defence Rao Inderjit Singh had said yesterday that the two countries had resolved most of the “hitches” in the multi-billion Euro Rafale deal and the remaining issues will be cleared in the next DAC meet, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha had said, “It (deal) is at a very advanced stage.

Rafale deal: ‘Strengthening defence capabilities’- Modi government saved $3.2 billion out of $12 billion deal. pic.twitter.com/0wXuSBzb2l — BJP (@BJP4India) April 19, 2016

