Protests in NIT Srinagar: Fearing backlash, Kashmiris ‘leave’ Jammu college

Students of Jammu University shout slogans during a protest rally against the police action on non-Kashmiri students in NIT Srinagar, in Jammu on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Students of Jammu University shout slogans during a protest rally against the police action on non-Kashmiri students in NIT Srinagar, in Jammu on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Kashmiri students in Jammu have reportedly started returning to the Valley following a charged-up atmosphere over the NIT-Srinagar incident.

“Nearly 20 students from Government Engineering and Technology College at Chak Bhalwal near here have left for home since Thursday,” a student from the Valley told The Indian Express Friday in the presence of the teaching and administrative staff.

He was among students who had assembled in the common hall to discuss issues relating to their security with the college management. “Some have gone to Rajouri, some to Poonch and others to Kashmir,” he added.

However, principal Dr Sameru Sharma said those who have left are second semester students whose internal exams were over.

Denying any tension on campus, she said there were issues which “we are trying to resolve”.

“To instil a sense of confidence among the students from the Valley, we have formed different teams to ensure presence of college staff on the campus round the clock,” the principal added.

But students from the Valley complained of inadequate security, saying they were scared because the college hostel was located far from Jammu city.

“A day after India lost the semi-final match to West Indies, local villagers, along with a section of students, armed with lathis and iron rods entered the campus,” one of the students claimed. “They accused us of being anti-nationals, banged at our doors and even threatened some of us of dire consequences,” another student from the Valley alleged.

The college staff held the students responsible for the trouble, claiming they had started hooting when India lost the match.

Confirming this, the principal said senior police officers had visited the campus the same day. She said that since then there has been no trouble on campus.

To take stock of the overall scenario in the state, Congress general secretary Ambika Soni, who is in charge of party affairs in J&K, will visit the state for two days on Sunday.