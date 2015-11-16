Protests disrupt Nathuram Godse family function; book launch cancelled

Nathuram Godse was hanged on November 15, 1949. Nathuram Godse was hanged on November 15, 1949.

Family members of Nathuram Godse held a programme Sunday to mark his 66th death anniversary. But they could not release a book that calls Nathuram a “martyr saint”, after youth shouting slogans gathered outside the Anandi Vilas building in Shivajinagar — the house of a Godse family member — where the event was being held.

Nathuram was hanged on November 15, 1949. Since 1950, every year on this day, his family and friends come together under the “Hutatma Nathuram Godse Icchapatra Nyaas” to perform rituals and pledge to work for the cause of “Akhanda Bharat” or Undivided India.

Godse believed that one day his dream of “Akhanda Bharat” would come true and the Sindhu River, which became a part of Pakistan after partition, would flow through India. His dying wish was to immerse his ashes in the Sindhu.

Share This Article Related Article Congress protests against Nathuram Godse’s play in Vadodara

Congress protests against Nathuram Godse’s play in Vadodara BHU students object to play ‘glorifying’ Nathuram Godse, file complaint

BHU students object to play ‘glorifying’ Nathuram Godse, file complaint Mahatma Gandhi’s murder trial did not attain legal finality: SC told

Mahatma Gandhi’s murder trial did not attain legal finality: SC told Protesters disrupt Nathuram Godse family function; book launch cancelled

Retracing Nathuram Godse’s journey

Retracing Nathuram Godse’s journey Retracing Nathuram Godse’s journey: Man who murdered the Mahatma lives in an urn in Pune realtor office

The family has preserved the ashes. They were kept in a pot in front of the “Akhanda Bharat” image with Nathuram Godse’s picture, when more than 100 people gathered to pay homage to him on Sunday.

While a participant was speaking, a group of youths gathered outside and raised slogans in favour of Mahatma Gandhi. Police were already deployed on the spot and with the help of more officers summoned later, law and order trouble was prevented.

A family member, Ajinkya Godse said, “The police requested us not to release the book. We agreed to it. I live in Anandi Vilas. This is a family event in our building. Nobody should object to it.”

The police said some of the protesters belonged to outfits opposed to the BJP and the RSS.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App