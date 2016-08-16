Protesting Kashmiri Hindu employees’ strike enters 34th day

Most of 1600 employees had migrated from the Valley soon after stone pelters attacked their transit camps at many places in Kashmir following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8. Most of 1600 employees had migrated from the Valley soon after stone pelters attacked their transit camps at many places in Kashmir following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The ongoing protest and dharna by the Kashmiri Hindu employees Tuesday entered the 34th day as they criticised the centre and state governments for turning a “blind eye” towards their demand of absorbing them in Jammu region due to the prevailing unrest in the Valley.

The Kashmiri Hindu employees including females sat on dharna and held protests for the 34th day on Tuesday at Relief Commissioner’s officer.

“We cannot return to Kashmir Valley in worst situation in 26 years of terrorism. We have talked to the Central government and state leadership and have asked them to absorb us in Jammu region,” said a protesting employee R J Saproo.

The protesting employees hit out at the state and the central government for turning a “blind eye” towards them, saying not a single government representative has visited them so far.

Over 1600 displaced Kashmiri Hindus were recruited under Prime Minister’s special employment package and posted in Kashmir in 2009.

“Nobody is thinking of us who have now migrated again from Kashmir. This is second migrantion from Kashmir in the last 26 years, when our parents fled Valley to killing and terrorising on Kashmiri Pandits in 1990,” said Dheeraj Kumar.

