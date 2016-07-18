Protesters who threw stones on security personnel should be booked: Praveen Togadia

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Togadia said that “The government should show courage and register cases against those who threw stones at police and army personnel despite curfew being in force in Kashmir. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Praveen Togadia said that “The government should show courage and register cases against those who threw stones at police and army personnel despite curfew being in force in Kashmir. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

VHP leader Praveen Togadia on Sunday said the protesters who pelted security personnel with stones in Kashmir Valley should be booked on sedition charges.

“The government should show courage and register cases against those who threw stones at police and army personnel despite curfew being in force in Kashmir.

“Those who were injured during curfew were treated in hospitals and on the basis of the hospital records, they should be identified and slapped with sedition charges as attacking police and army personnel amounts to waging war against India,” the VHP International Working president said.

“The government should take strict action against those who disturb the peace in Kashmir. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should resign if she fails to take action against such elements,” the VHP leader said, while demanding that Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir be scrapped.

The VHP leader went on term those not supporting India on the issue of Kashmir as “either traitors or Pakistanis”.

Expressing concern on the alleged migration of Hindus from Kairana town in Uttara Pradesh, Togadia said VHP will conduct surveys in all villages across the country to ascertain the reasons behind their mass departure.

He also stressed the need for introducing a “common population policy” mandating two children per couple.

“If those having more than two children are denied bank loans, ration, services in hospitals and schools, it will have a strong impact on population control.

“This is a secular way of economic development,” he said.

On terrorists attack across the world, Togadia said that leaders will have to recognise that it is Islamic terrorism.

“It is Islamic terrorism and leaders should gather courage to say this,” he said.

