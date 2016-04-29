Prakash Ambedkar stopped at HCU

Former MP Prakash Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula and brother Raja Vemula and a few others were denied permission to enter University of Hyderabad to attend the 125th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

University officials said they were not allowed entry as they were outsiders.

HCU chief security officer T V Rao said, “We did not allow them inside the campus so they addressed the students at the main gate.”

On March 23, the varsity authorities had decided not to allow any outsider, including mediapersons and politicians, on the campus.

