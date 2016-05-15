J&K: Police arrest PoK militant from Baramulla, recover Aadhaar card from him

PoK militant commander Abdul Rehman was arrested on Friday evening from Baramulla. (Source: Express photo) PoK militant commander Abdul Rehman was arrested on Friday evening from Baramulla. (Source: Express photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said they had arrested a militant commander from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, believed to be a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). An Aadhaar card was also recovered from the alleged militant.

Police sources said Abdul Rehman was arrested Friday evening from Baramulla following an input. Sources said the militant was arrested from Hajibal in the upper reaches of Baramulla town.

The militant commander, police sources said, belongs to Pakistan-based JeM militant outfit, which was allegedly responsible for the Pathankot attack. Police sources said Rehman is a resident of Muzaffarabad and had arrived in the Valley in February this year. He was a part of a six-member Jaish group, they said.

While police called the arrest a major success, they are also worried about the recovery of an Aadhaar card from his possession. The Aadhaar card lists his name as Shabir Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Rasool Khan.

Police sources said they are trying to ascertain the veracity of the card. “We are in the process of finding out whether the card has been forged or if he actually managed to get an Aadhaar card,” said a senior police officer. “If it turns out to be genuine, it is a serious issue for security agencies.”

Rehman is the second alleged Jaish militant to be arrested in north Kashmir since February.

In February, police had arrested alleged Jaish militant Mohammad Sidiq from Kanispora in Baramulla. The 18-year-old, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan, was allegedly part of Jaish’s fidayeen squad and had reportedly escaped after storming an Army camp near the Line of Control at Tangdhar in Kupwara district.

Police had recovered an Aadhaar card from his possession, too. “These (Aadhaar and voter ID cards) gave them a local identity and helped them escape security checkpoints,” said a police officer. “In most cases, these cards are fake. But if they are able to procure a genuine card, it would put a big question mark on the entire Aadhaar system in the Valley.”

