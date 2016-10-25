Govt duty to make sure Muslim women get their rights: PM Modi slams triple talaq

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Parivartan Maharally in Mahoba on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Parivartan Maharally in Mahoba on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Breaking his silence on the row over the issue of triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday denounced the practice among Muslims and slammed “some political parties” who “in their hunger for votes” are “bent upon perpetrating this injustice on Muslim women in the 21st Century”.

Speaking at a BJP rally in Mahoba in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister, referring to the issue of triple talaq, drew a parallel with female foeticide and the punishment it entails.

WATCH VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Bats For Equal Rights : Here What He Said On Triple Talaq

“If a Hindu kills a daughter in her mother’s womb, that person has to go behind bars. Similarly, how is my Muslim sister at fault if someone just utters talaq thrice over the telephone and destroys her life,” he said.

“Shouldn’t the rights of Muslim daughters be protected? Shouldn’t Muslim mothers and sisters be protected? Shouldn’t Muslim sisters get equal rights? Some Muslim sisters fought for their rights in court. The Supreme Court asked us, what is the stand of the Government of India. We replied in very clear terms that no injustice should be done to mothers and sisters, that no discrimination should take place in the name of religion,” Modi said.

“I am astonished that some political parties, in their hunger for votes, are bent upon perpetrating this injustice on Muslim women in the 21st Century. What kind of justice is this? Elections and politics have their own place but it is the responsibility of government and society to ensure that India’s Muslim women get their rights, and get their rights under the Constitution of India,” the Prime Minister said.

PTI adds from Mahoba: Asking the media not to turn the issue of triple talaq as a matter between the government and the opposition, Modi said, “The debate should be between knowledgeable persons from Muslim community who know the Quran. In the Muslim community, knowledgeable and progressive people are there. There are educated Muslim women who can put forth their views.”

“When you do TV debate, do not turn it into Hindu-Muslim issues. Debate should be between those who want change in Muslim society and those who do not want 125 crore Indians to know what is the issue,” the Prime Minister said.

