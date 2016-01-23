PM Narendra Modi flags off Mahamana Express from Varanasi, distributes aid to differently-abled persons

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing aid & assistive devices to ‘Divyang’ (physically challenged) children at a function, in Varanasi on Friday. PTI Photo Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing aid & assistive devices to ‘Divyang’ (physically challenged) children at a function, in Varanasi on Friday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Varanasi said that, he faces attack from different corners every day because his government has removed the role of “mediators” in providing benefit of government schemes to poor and needy people. They offer to help in providing tricycles, hearing aids and other equipment.

Addressing a gathering of local people and around 9250 divyaangs (differently abled) at DLW sports ground in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Modi said that those making such attacks, want to deviate him his path of working for the nation and they want to drag him in controversies.

“This is happening because system is changing. Nuts and bolts are being tightened in such a way that shops of mediators are getting closed. That is why they are having problems. But I am not concerned with their problems. I am concerned towards poor condition of needy people,” Modi said.

Modi was in Varanasi to distribute aids and assistive devices to divyaangs in Samajik Adhikar Shivir and he also flagged off a new train-Mahamana Express- that will run between Varanasi to Delhi via Lucknow. PM also distributed sewing machines among widows who have been provided training by an NGO-Loomba Foundation.

Making an attack on previous non-BJP governments ruled in Centre, Modi said that department of social justice and empowerment was formed in 1992 and budgets were also allocated but less than 100 such distribution camps had been organized in last 23 years.

“There were governments in the past too. But I have been told that only 50 to 100 such camps have been organized till 2014. But in last one year only, we have organized 1800 such camps in which several lakh divyaangs have been benefited. Such camps will continue in future and the government will search the divyaangs and needy people to help them,” Modi said.

Divyaangs were on Friday given motorized tricycle, smart cane, braille kit, daisy player, smart phone, tablets, wheel chair and other equipments.

Speaking about recently launched Sugamya Bharat scheme, Modi said that works have been done across the world to create awareness for making movement of disabled people convenient.

“In our country, we express sympathy and extend helping hand to them. But adequate infrastructure has not been developed for them. Government has decided to develop facilities like ramps and special toilets in every upcoming government building for convenient movement of divyaangs. Necessary changes will be done in the rules, if required, and departments would also be sensitized to implement the decision. These facilities will raise their morale of diyaangs,” PM said.

PM also said that having concern for any physically or mentally challenged child is not the responsibility of only his family but entire society should have concern for such children.

Modi has said that in his speech in Central Hall of the Parliament after getting elected as leader by NDA MPs, he had promised that his government will be dedicated for service of poor, dalits, exploited and deprived sections of society. Modi said that every scheme of Central government has planned with special concern for those poor and deprived people.

PM asked the people to feel proud because Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on in his address a few days back has praised Kashi, Ganga and Ganga Aarti that he had seen during Varanasi visit with Modi last month.

Earlier, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empower, Thaawarchand Gehlot said that today’s camp was biggest ever camp organized for distributing aids to disabled people across the world so far. He said that more than 9000 beneficiaries have been distributed around 15900 aids and equipments.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises Kalraj Mishra, Minister of State for Railway, Kalraj Mishra, were also present. Sinha said that in past governments, most of the development projects remained confined to two districts of Rae Bareli and Amethi. He said that current government was doing development across the country and various new railway projects have been launched in Varanasi too.

PM also announced to provide treatment at government’s expense to those divyaangs and their attendants who sustained injuries as their bus met an accident today morning when they were on way to DLW ground to attend the event. The incident took place in Kapsethi area and nearly 45 people had sustained injuries in the incident.

