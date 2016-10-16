PM Modi to visit Chennai soon to enquire on Jayalalithaa’s health: MoS

PM Narendra Modi will visit Chennai soon to see Jayalalithaa. (File photo) PM Narendra Modi will visit Chennai soon to see Jayalalithaa. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Chennai to enquire about the health status of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who has been hospitalised, minister of State for highways and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said on Sunday. “The Prime Minister is keen to know about the health condition of Jayalalithaa and get updates on it and will soon visit Chennai,” he told reporters at nearby Tirupur.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

A galaxy of leaders, including Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and top BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah had visited the hospital since then to enquire about her health status.

On the Cauvery Management Board, Radhakrishnan expressed hope that the Centre would form it soon to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that Congress and other parties were making it a political issue only to divert the attention of people from their “failure”.

He noted that Congress led UPA government, of which DMK was also a part, had done nothing in this regard when in power.

Several organisations, including farmers’ outfits, had held protests across Tamil Nadu on October 14, demanding that the Centre set up the CMB.

Radhakrishnan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day BJP state Executive committee meeting, which began at Tirupur on Sunday.

