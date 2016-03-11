Latest News

PM Modi holds higher education meet

The meeting, which was held at the PM’s residence, was also attended by V S Oberoi, Higher Education Secretary at the HRD Ministry.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2016 3:26 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on higher education Thursday during which NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant is learnt to have suggested measures to improve quality of education including accreditation of institutions, expansion of job-oriented courses and online delivery of education content.

