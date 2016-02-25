Patidars launch ‘unity march’ from Gujarat’s Jamnagar district

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

APPARENTLY BUOYED by the Jat agitation in Haryana, Patidar leaders asserted that they would not compromise with the Gujarat government until their community is recognised as an Other Backward Class (OBC). The Patidars launched a march from Jamnagar district Wednesday to garner support for the cause.

Thousands of Patidars or Patels gathered at Sidsar village in Jamjodhpur taluka under the banner of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on Tuesday afternoon. After a three-hour public meeting, the quota stir leaders embarked on Patidar Ekta Yatra (Patidar unity march) from Sidsar and marched till Jamjodhpur. The rally halted there for the night.

Addressing the gathering at Sidsar, Lalit Vasoya, Saurashtra zonal convenor of PAAS, ruled out any softening of their stand. “We are ready for compromise only if Patidars are recognised as OBC, policemen who beat up our sisters and daughters are suspended and the kin of 10 Patidar youths killed during the agitation are given jobs,” said Vasoya. He added that talks with the government would be possible only after the release of the jailed Patidar leaders.

Hearing on Hardik’s bail plea adjourned

Surat: Surat district sessions court Wednesday adjourned hearing on the bail application of Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel till February 26. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App