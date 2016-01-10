Latest News
Pathankot attack: 2 'intruders' chased, turned out to be pigs

The entire “operation” ended on a rather embarrassing note after it became clear that the “two intruders” were pigs that had probably strayed into the airbase from a residential colony nearby, the source said.

Written by Maneesh Chhibber , Pranav Kulkarni | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2016 9:08 am
Pathankot attack, pathankot air base, pathankot probe, pathankot investigation, National Security Guard, NIA, pathankot news, india news, latest news Security personnel checking near the Pathankot IAF base. (Source: Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)
On the night of January 4, the Pathankot airbase again came alive as heavy firing began. Media personnel standing outside the base also started flashing the news. This came after thermal imaging devices, being used by Indian Air Force (IAF) and National Security Guard (NSG) personnel on combing operations, indicated the presence of “two intruders” in one part of the base.

The firing continued for almost half an hour, with the IAF deploying an attack helicopter.

“Personnel manning the imaging devices from the helicopter reported that two suspected terrorists were crawling towards the hangar of the base. A warning was issued to the intruders, and when that had no effect, shots were fired. When the two tried to run, they were fired at,” a source said.

The entire “operation” ended on a rather embarrassing note after it became clear that the “two intruders” were pigs that had probably strayed into the airbase from a residential colony nearby, the source said.

  1. S
    Sri
    Jan 10, 2016 at 7:31 am
    Sardar joke...
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. D
      Dinesh
      Jan 10, 2016 at 8:30 am
      That tells us Indians cant tell difference between terrorist and Pigs.Thats why terrorist are everywhere in India.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. A
        Asma
        Jan 10, 2016 at 8:30 am
        U need not run this news , thank god they were pigs else ur reporter had to do some creditable news to cover
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. Ajay Ajay
          Jan 11, 2016 at 7:06 am
          The only embarrment is reading this IE news
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. N
            Neutral
            Jan 10, 2016 at 6:48 am
            hahaha...with by!
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
