Pathankot attack: 2 ‘intruders’ chased, turned out to be pigs

Security personnel checking near the Pathankot IAF base.

On the night of January 4, the Pathankot airbase again came alive as heavy firing began. Media personnel standing outside the base also started flashing the news. This came after thermal imaging devices, being used by Indian Air Force (IAF) and National Security Guard (NSG) personnel on combing operations, indicated the presence of “two intruders” in one part of the base.

The firing continued for almost half an hour, with the IAF deploying an attack helicopter.

“Personnel manning the imaging devices from the helicopter reported that two suspected terrorists were crawling towards the hangar of the base. A warning was issued to the intruders, and when that had no effect, shots were fired. When the two tried to run, they were fired at,” a source said.

The entire “operation” ended on a rather embarrassing note after it became clear that the “two intruders” were pigs that had probably strayed into the airbase from a residential colony nearby, the source said.

