Panipat railway station blast: ‘Thursday’s blast similar to Jan incident’

The latest blast took place on the Delhi-Panipat passenger train (64451) when it was parked in the yard.

The Government Railways police(GRP) Haryana which is investigating the low-intensity blast inside an empty train on Thursday at Panipat Railway station, found that it shared patterns with a blast earlier this year at the same station.

The latest blast took place on the Delhi-Panipat passenger train (64451) when it was parked in the yard. The earlier blast happened in January in the Panipat-Ambala (64543) passenger train stationed on the platform.

GRP sources said that a team from National Investigative agency (NIA) will visit the station Saturday to investigate the matter. A senior GRP official said that a team from Intelligence Bureau inspected the railway station on Friday. Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force(RPF) Sanjay Kishore also inspected the site.

Soon after the investigations in January, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) had told the Government Railway Police that the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) operatives members, who escaped from a Madhya Pradesh jail in 2014, could be behind the blast. The alleged SIMI members were later arrested from Odhisha in February.

IGP RPF Northern Railways Sanjay Kishore told The Indian Express that they were strengthening the security at the Panipat Railway Station. “The DRM Delhi is proposing CCTV cameras for the station. We are securing the station so that this incident doesn’t repeat again,” he said, adding that one boy was detained by the police who was released later.

