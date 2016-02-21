Two CRPF men killed in J&K strike, Pampore encounter continues

Pampore: A possible hostage situation was avoided when CRPF and local police managed to evacuate civilians who were holed up inside Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building. (Source: Express Photo) Pampore: A possible hostage situation was avoided when CRPF and local police managed to evacuate civilians who were holed up inside Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building. (Source: Express Photo)

Two CRPF jawans were killed and 11 others injured in an encounter with militants on Saturday at Entrepreneurs Development Institute at Pampore on the Srinagar – Jammu national highway. Employees of the institute who were trapped inside the building where encounter is taking place have been evacuated, said Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief K Rajendra.

A possible hostage situation was avoided when CRPF and local police managed to evacuate civilians who were holed up inside Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building located at Pampore, in the outskirts of the Srinagar city. There are reports that two to five militants are in the buildings.

One of those evacuated claimed that they were asked by militants to leave because they did not mean any harm to civilians. Personnel of the Army, whose elite 15 Corps headquarters is located barely 10 kms from the encounter site, were rushed to the encounter site to assist the local police and the CRPF. There are reports that two to five militants are in the buildings.

The employees and trainee students were also present when militants entered the EDI campus. Sources, however, said that majority of employees took shelter in the EDI hostel building that is away from the main office building. Some officials said that 60 employees were in the campus.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and firing is going on. EDI Director Mohammad Ismail Parray said that he is in Jammu and gathering details about the incident.

An employee told The Indian Express that they are holed up in the hostel building and firing is going on.

