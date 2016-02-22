Pampore encounter: He rejoined duty in Valley just 10 days ago

AS NEWS about the death of Captain Tushar Mahajan in the Pulwama gunbattle with terrorists reached late Sunday evening, a pal of gloom descended upon Udhampur town, with people rushing to his parents in Adarsh Colony to offer condolences.

Youngest of the two sons of Prof Dev Raj, who retired as principal of Government High School, Badola, some years ago, 25-year-old Tushar had been home on leave recently. His neighbours recalled that he had left for the Valley for rejoin duty 10 days ago.

His eldest brother is in the US. With one son working abroad and another with the Army, Prof Dev Raj along with his wife and mother were the only members left at home. Both Tushar and his brother were unmarried.

An expert in judo and karate, Tushar wanted to join the defence forces since his childhood.

The family, according to neighbours, was initially told that Tushar had sustained a bullet injury in the head and has been kept in the ICU.

Later in the evening, the news of the death came. His cremation will take place on Monday.