Pampore attack: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Salahuddin’s son was among those rescued

Soon after militants entered the Pampore-based EDI complex Saturday after killing two CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, police evacuated 105 employees and trainees from the building. Among them was Syed Mueed Yusuf, son of United Jihad Council chairman and separatist leader Syed Salahuddin, police have said.

Mueed works in a senior position in the IT section of the EDI. Police said he was trapped on the top floor of the complex. He was among the dozens of employees who had shifted to EDI’s hostel building from where they were evacuated. As three militants were holed up inside the main office complex, police started evacuating employees in bulletproof vehicles.

Mueed, along with dozens of other employees, had shifted to the hostel building of EDI where police later evacuated him along with 105 employees. Soon after entering the office complex, militants asked employees to leave the complex and also asked them to leave their mobile phones behind. ”We were trapped inside the hostel building and police evacuated us and saved our lives,” an employee who was trapped told The Indian Express.

During evacuation operation, one gardener Abdul Gani Mir was hit by bullet and succumbed to his injuries.

A senior police officer confirmed that son of UJC chairman Syed Salahudin was among the EDI employees and was rescued from the hostel building on Saturday evening.