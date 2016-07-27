Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure, says former J&K DGP

Pakistan has direct role in ‘proxy war’ in Kashmir, said former DGP. (File) Pakistan has direct role in ‘proxy war’ in Kashmir, said former DGP. (File)

Firmly backing Northern Command Chief Lieutenant General D.S. Hooda’s assertion that Pakistan has direct role in ‘proxy war’ in Kashmir, defence expert and former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir M.M. Khajuria on Wednesday said Islamabad needs to be told in clear terms that it must ‘dismantle infrastructure’ used to launch terrorist attacks against India.

“He is absolutely right. This proxy war has not started today. It started at the end of 1989. Even the Prime Minister during his visit to Ladakh before the elections, had categorically stated that Pakistan has been launching a proxy war against India and, therefore, when we are at war with a country, we must deal with a country as such and the question of any concession or any dialogue with a country should not arise,” Khajuria told ANI.

“Pakistan should be told in very clear terms that if at all, dialogue has to be there, they have to dismantle infrastructure used for launching terrorism against India and stop the proxy war,” he added.

Lieutenant General D.S. Hooda on Tuesday said there is no doubt that Pakistan has been interfering in Kashmir and has a direct role in what can be termed as ‘proxy war’ in Kashmir. He asserted that if there is an internal disturbance, Pakistan will directly take advantage of it.

“You have heard statements by Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba trying to say that they are supporting whatever is happening in Kashmir. It is absolute physical support and there is no doubt on that in our minds,” he said while interacting with the media in Dras on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

