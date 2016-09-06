Rajasthan High Court reserves order on Hardik Patel’s plea

Police produce PAAS convener Hardik Patel at a court. PTI Photo Police produce PAAS convener Hardik Patel at a court. PTI Photo

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition filed by Patidar quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel, alleging that he has been kept under house arrest in violation of a court order.

A division bench headed by Justice G K Vyas reserved its order after hearing Additional Advocate General P S Bhati and Hardik’s lawyer Rafeeq Lokhandwala.

Lokhandwala argued that his client “was not being allowed to come out of the house and meet people and has been kept under house arrest in violation of the order of the Gujarat High Court”.

However, Bhati submitted that whatever measures have been taken by the state government concerning Hardik in Udiapur were in keeping with his previous record in Gujarat.

“Hardik had kicked off a violent movement in Gujarat which had damaged not only the public and private properties but dealt a severe blow to the peaceful atmosphere in the state. Apprehending similar circumstances in Rajasthan, the government has been making every possible precaution,” Bhati contended.

The Patel quota leader was shifted out of Gujarat as part of conditions for granting bail to him in a sedition case by the high court.

