Out of the cold: Kashmir’s ‘free tutorials’ for students during long winter vaccation

Teacher deliver lecture at Higher Secondary School Kunzer in North Kashmir as it has been turned into a coaching centre during winter vacations as part of CM’s-50 initiative (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Teacher deliver lecture at Higher Secondary School Kunzer in North Kashmir as it has been turned into a coaching centre during winter vacations as part of CM’s-50 initiative (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Valley is in the middle of Chillai Kalan, the harsh 40-day winter period that falls during the two-month-long winter vacation of schools. But Qasim Shamin is getting ready to go to school.

On cold mornings such as this one, the 15-year-old, dressed in a woolen cap, brown muffler and the traditional ‘pheran’, leaves his home in Wahipora village in Baramulla district, and takes a bus for the three-kilometre ride to the Government Higher Secondary School school in Kunzer, a small village on the Srinagar-Gulmarg highway.

Under a new initiative launched by the J&K government, 300 higher secondary schools across the state are offering ‘free tutorials’ to students during the winter vacations from January 1 to February 29. The classes are free, except for a nominal fee of Rs 100 a month as “heating charges”. Students of classes IX, X, XI and XII can seek admission in any of these winter schools. Since the Kunzer school, where Qasim is a student, was one of the schools chosen for the programme, he didn’t have to go elsewhere.

Close to a lakh students have already enrolled for the programme and the rising numbers have prompted the government to open more schools. From January 4, the programme was expanded to include private schools.

At the Kunzer school, the numbers are swelling. “We have already got 500 students and there are requests for admissions every day,” says Abdul Ahad Wani, principal of the higher secondary school. “We have space constraints but we can’t turn anybody away,” he says.

On December 5, 2015, residents of Bandipore, the native town of Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar, took to the streets to demand more such schools for students.

“Since school was shut during these months, we would often rush to private tuition centres. The teachers at these centres weren’t too qualified,” says Qasim, whose father Ghulam Nabi, 42, is a government school teacher.

Before joining the government school in Kunzer, Qasim studied at a private school for seven years. “Private schools are just a waste of money,” says Qasim. “My father tells me most of the top officers in the Valley studied in government schools.”

Qasim had started his day at 7am, offering his prayers, finishing his breakfast and warming his hands and feet in front of a stove, before leaving for school. The bus service to Kunzer is infrequent and Qasim often finds himself walking past the frozen fields on foot, his thick brown boots crunching the snow on the road.

Once at school, Qasim is joined by 110 other students, boys and girls who have come from surrounding villages, some from as far as seven kilometers, which, given the weather and terrain in these parts, can be a tough journey.

Inside Qasim’s classroom, there are more than a 100 students, some shivering as a chilling draught blows in through the broken window panes. The small iron stove that stands in the middle of the classroom isn’t of much help. Around 11 am, as the teacher walks in, the loud chatter inside the hall stops abruptly and the classes begin, starting with English.

During the next three hours, Qasim attends a class each of English and mathematics and two classes of science – each session lasting a little over 40 minutes.

While most parents and students have found the concept of winter schools “helpful”, teachers claim the “initiative lacks direction”.

“The scheme was launched in haste. It was a huge project and the preparations should have started at least six months in advance,” complains Farooq Ahmad, a mathematics teacher and a resident of neighbouring Chuker village.

Teachers volunteering for the programme get ‘leave salary benefits’, but the government is yet to come up with clear guidelines, says Ahmad, a delay that has left teachers upset.

There are other “teething troubles”, says principal Wani. “This was a voluntary job for the teachers, but when the enrollment increased, we had to issue orders for them to report to schools,” he says.

Ahmad points out logistical problems with the scheme. “When the schools reopen in March, if we begin the syllabus from scratch, then those who have attended the winter session will complain. But if we don’t, the rest of the class will be at a loss,” he says.

At 2 pm, the tutorials end with a lesson in optics and Qasim begins his journey back to Wahipora. He is lucky today — the bus makes its way to the terminal and, in the next 40 minutes, Qasim is back home.