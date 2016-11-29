Opposition protests force adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo / TV GRAB Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo / TV GRAB

Opposition parties on Tuesday continued their tirade against the government in the Lok Sabha over the demonetisation issue as vociferous protests and slogan shouting forced adjournment of the proceedings twice before noon. With a combative Opposition raising their pitch and protesting in the Well, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for an half-an-hour soon after the Question Hour began.

More than 30 Opposition members, including those from the Congress, TMC and the Left parties, trooped into the Well houting slogans and some of them also resorted to howling. Members from the AIADMK were seen standing at their seats.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise some issue relating to the Bill to amend the IT Act but Mahajan did not grant him permission. The Bill was introduced in the House yesterday and is listed in today’s business for consideration and passage.

Amid the din, one question and related supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour. As the ruckus continued, Mahajan wondered what was happening before adjourning the proceedings till 1130 hours.

After the House resumed following the short adjournment, Opposition members again rushed to the Well and raised slogans demanding admission of an adjournment motion to discuss the demonetisation issue.

As the protesting members continued sloganeering, the Speaker asked them to return to their seats, but to no avail. She, however, took another question amid the noisy scenes.

“What you are doing is not fair. Please go to your seats,” Mahajan said before adjourning the House till noon.

Lok Sabha has experienced a virtual washout of its proceedings since the Winter Session began on November 16 with opposition and the government locking horns over the demonetisation issue.

