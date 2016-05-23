Only 1 per cent water remains in Marathwada dams

Manjara Dam, which supplies water to Latur and nearby villages is seen totally dry in Marathwada region, state of Maharashtra (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Manjara Dam, which supplies water to Latur and nearby villages is seen totally dry in Marathwada region, state of Maharashtra (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The administration and people in drought-hit Marathwada are pinning their hopes on monsoon as only one per cent water is left in the dams of the parched region.

“There is only one per cent water left in dams in Marathwada region,” Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Umakant Dangat told PTI.

“We are also using the groundwater stock. The IMD’s forecast is good and we hope that we will be able to carry on till the monsoon arrives. We have acquired wells and bore wells for water supply,” the senior IAS official said.

Dangat expressed confidence that the administration will be able to supply water from Jaikwadi dam to Aurangabad till July end, by which time monsoon would have arrived.

Around 3,600 water tankers are operational in the region and water is being supplied to the drought-affected villages and hamlets through them.

This is the fourth year of drought in Marathwada in the last five years. Each of its 8,522 villages has been affected for two consecutive years.

Latur in the region has been getting water by a special water train.

Around 400 cattle fodder camps are now operational in Beed, Latur, Osmanabad and Ahmednagar districts, officials said.

