One country’s terrorist can’t be another’s martyr: Rajnath Singh

BJP workers felicitate Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP workers felicitate Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Confirming reports that he did not attend a luncheon hosted by his Pakistani counterpart, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, during his visit to Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday told Parliament that he had not gone there “to have lunch”, and asserted that “one country’s terrorist cannot be a martyr or freedom fighter for another (nation)”.

While successive Prime Ministers A B Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh had tried their best to improve relations with Pakistan, he said, “Yeh padosi hai ki manta hi nahin (the neighbour simply does not mend its ways).”

Singh made the statements while replying to a host of queries in Rajya Sabha after he made a suo motu statement on his visit to Islamabad to attend the SAARC Home Ministers’ conference. Member after member from the Opposition benches, led by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, asked Singh whether Pakistan had failed to observe protocol norms and condemned the country’s behaviour. Singh said Khan left the venue after inviting all the ministers for lunch following the meeting.

“So I did whatever I should have done keeping in mind the country’s prestige. But I want to make it clear that I don’t have any qualms — I had not gone there for lunch,” he said. Many members sought to know whether his speech had been blacked out. Singh said Indian media personnel who had gone there were not given permission to enter the conference venue. Members said they take strong exception to Pakistan’s actions.

“It would be difficult for me at this moment to answer whether there is a convention of (allowing) coverage or not, or whether it was done deliberately,” Singh said.

Singh said he will have to take a detailed information on the “blackout” of his speech. He said since he was speaking, he did not see whether it was telecast live. “I don’t know what the practice is on coverage,” he said (see box for MEA’s statement).

Singh said he did not get an opportunity to register any protest or convey his views. He stressed at the meeting that terrorism should not be glorified and is “not patronised by any State”. He said: “I pointed out that strongest possible steps need to be taken — not only against terrorists and terrorist organisations but also individuals, institutions, organisations or nations that support them.” He also said that “attempts to distinguish between good and bad terrorists should be done away with.

No media ‘blackout’ by Pakistan: MEA

Rubbishing reports of a media blackout by Pakistan at the SAARC Home Ministers’ meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that there was no contradiction between the MEA and the Home Ministry.

After quoting relevant portions of Rajnath Singh’s speech, MEA’s official spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “…Where is the contradiction between what was put out yesterday and what Hon’ble Home Minister said today?”

As per SAARC protocol, he said, the opening statement by the host country is public and open to the media and the rest of the proceedings are in-camera, which allows for a full and frank discussion of issues. “The point at issue is that the media that accompanied Hon’ble Home Minister was not in the room and a number of you who had applied for visas did not get visas. Naturally this restrictive approach by Pakistan…is not helpful in promoting close ties …” he said.

Modi govt’s Pak policy lies ‘in tatters’: Congress

Stating that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been “insulted” by Pakistan, the Congress on Friday said the Centre appears helpless when India is “humiliated” in Pakistan.

The Opposition party said Islamabad’s actions were “return gift” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “saree and shawl diplomacy”.

“You go for somebody’s anniversary, somebody’s wedding ceremony and this is the return gift that you are getting. You believe in lunch diplomacy…it is said that you don’t take the ministry (of External Affairs) into confidence and this is how Pakistan responds,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said referring to Modi’s outreach to Pakistan.

According to Singhvi, despite all his aggressive talks on Pakistan, Modi has failed to protect even the dignity of his Home Minister. The Centre’s Pakistan policy, he said, is “lying in tatters”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App