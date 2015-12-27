Odisha: ‘Maoists’ kill 2, including sarpanch

Ahead of a joint offensive by Odisha and Chhattisgarh to weed out rebels, suspected Maoists allegedly slit the throat of a Congress sarpanch and the brother of a former sarpanch in a span of 24 hours.

On Friday night, a group of 10 armed rebels came to the house of Jayaram Khara, sarpanch of Badapadar gram panchayat in Kudumulgumma block of Malkangiri, and called him out. “They tied his hands and hacked his head with a few blows. Then they slit his throat,” said a woman who claims she saw the murder from a distance.

The men then shouted slogans and disappeared into nearby forests. The incident took place close to a BSF camp.

Khara was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police two years ago on charges of collecting donation from a corporate group to hand it over to the Maoists.

Suspected rebels also slit the throat of Sahadev Badnayak, the brother of former sarpanch of Andrapalli gram panchayat in Kudumulgumma block, Saturday. Sources said around 30-40 men kidnapped him Friday night. Sahadev had reportedly received death threats from Maoists in the past.

Officials said the killings seem to be the Maoists’ way of “terrorising” villagers after the Odisha and Chhattisgarh police Friday decided to launch operations against them.

Former pradhan killed during panchayat meet

Lucknow: A former village pradhan was stabbed to death allegedly by son of a gram panchayat member in Jalhepur Bhitiya village in Sitapur Saturday. Daughter-in-law of the deceased was recently elected pradhan. The incident occurred during a panchayat meeting. Biswan CO Deependra Nath Chaudhary said Sunil entered an argument with Ramesh, husband of the current pradhan. Ramesh’s father Sonelal, a former pradhan, intervened and was stabbed by Sunil. ENS

