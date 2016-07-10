Odisha dengue situation remains critical

In view of the alarming situation, the state government has made special provision for treatment of patients in hospitals, especially government medical colleges and hospitals. In view of the alarming situation, the state government has made special provision for treatment of patients in hospitals, especially government medical colleges and hospitals.

Outbreak of dengue in different parts of Odisha, particularly in Cuttack and Keonjhar districts, has led to panic among the people. The number of dengue infected persons in the State is increasing day by day with the number of affected persons crossing 500.

According to reports, out of the 924 blood samples collected, 375 samples have tested positive for the dengue virus in Barbil in Keonjhar district alone. However, two persons have died of the killer mosquito-borne infection in Barbil in the last two days.

People from across the state are getting treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. In view of the alarming situation, the state government has made special provision for treatment of patients in hospitals, especially government medical colleges and hospitals

