Latest News
  • Odisha dengue situation remains critical

Odisha dengue situation remains critical

Number of people affected has crossed 500 with 375 samples from the town of Barbil alone testing positive for dengue virus

By: ANI | Bhubhaneshwar | Published: July 10, 2016 11:02 am
Odisha, dengue, Odisha dengue outbreak, dengue fever, dengue virus, Barbil, Cuttack, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Odisha news, dengue news, India news In view of the alarming situation, the state government has made special provision for treatment of patients in hospitals, especially government medical colleges and hospitals.
Top News

Outbreak of dengue in different parts of Odisha, particularly in Cuttack and Keonjhar districts, has led to panic among the people. The number of dengue infected persons in the State is increasing day by day with the number of affected persons crossing 500.

According to reports, out of the 924 blood samples collected, 375 samples have tested positive for the dengue virus in Barbil in Keonjhar district alone. However, two persons have died of the killer mosquito-borne infection in Barbil in the last two days.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Watch Video: What’s making news

People from across the state are getting treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. In view of the alarming situation, the state government has made special provision for treatment of patients in hospitals, especially government medical colleges and hospitals

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News