Normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir, toll goes up to 79

Separatist-sponsored strike and restrictions imposed by authorities ensured disruption in normal life in Kashmir valley for the 69th day today even as one more youth injured in clashes last week succumbed, raising the toll during the ongoing unrest to 79.

The separatists, who have been spearheading the agitation, have called for strike till tomorrow. They have been regularly issuing calenders of protests ever since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter on July 8.

Authorities have also imposed restrictions on movement and assembly of people in all parts of the Valley, except the Civil Lines area of Srinagar city, a police official said.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the Valley even as aerial surveillance using drones and helicopters continued, the official said.

Meanwhile, one Rasiq Ahmed, who was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces on September 5 in Qazigund area, succumbed to his injuries this morning at a hospital here, a police official said.