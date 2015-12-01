Non-subsidised LPG dearer by Rs 61.50, jet fuel cheaper

Officials of the IOC point out that the company will be implementing this scheme on a “mission mode” in the state. Officials of the IOC point out that the company will be implementing this scheme on a “mission mode” in the state.

The price of non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder a consumer buys on exhausting the subsidy quota, was hiked by Rs 61.50 per cylinder on Tuesday while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates were marginally reduced by 1.2 percent.

Allowing for local levies, the market price of non-subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder of 14.4 kg is now Rs 606.50 in Delhi, Rs 636.50 in Kolkata, Rs 618.50 in Mumbai and Rs 621 in Chennai.

This is the second straight increase in non-subsidised cooking gas rates. Prices were hiked by Rs. 27.5 on November 1.

The three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced petrol and diesel prices in the national capital by 58 paise per litre and 25 paise per litre respectively.

OMC officials told reporters here the hike in LPG cylinder rates was owing to a hardening of global rates that has also led to the subsidy being paid on cooking gas going up from Rs 127.18 to Rs 188.68 per cylinder.

The government subsidy on cooking gas is paid directly into consumers’ bank accounts.

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price in Delhi, however, was cut from Tuesday by Rs.526.2 per kilolitre (kl), or 1.2 percent, to Rs 44,320.32 from Rs 44,846.82 per kl.

This is the third straight monthly reduction for jet fuel since October.

OMCs revise jet fuel and non-subsidised LPG rates once a month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App