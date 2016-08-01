No separate Vidarbha proposal before Maharashtra government: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

There is no proposal before the Maharashtra government for creation of a separate Vidarbha state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state Assembly in Mumbai on Monday. “There’s no such proposal (for a separate Vidarbha state). Carving out small states is a subject handled by the Centre,” Fadnavis said. The Chief Minister’s said this amid noisy protests by the Opposition, within and outside the Lower House, on the contentious issue of formation of a separate Vidarbha state.

BJP’s ally Shiv Sena, which is vehemently opposed to any such move, also joined in condemning the proponents of a separate Vidarbha. Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar asked Fadnavis to clarify stand on creation of a separate Vidarbha state. Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil alleged there’s fixing between Sena and BJP over Vidarbha. The Assembly was adjourned for the day after noisy scenes by Opposition legislators over the separate Vidarbha issue, which had disrupted the House proceedings on Friday too.

Shiv Sena MLAs held a protest outside the Assembly building, opposing demand for separate Vidarbha state. “Maharashtra should remain united,” shouted the Sena legislators on the stairs of the main entrance of Vidhan Bhawan. They displayed a banner depicting BJP MP Nana Patole as “shekhchilli” (a comic character). Patole had last week moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha, seeking formation of a Vidarbha state.

Vikhe Patil said Maharashtra was formed after the sacrifice of 105 martyrs in Samyukt Maharashtra movement. “BJP has insulted people of Maharashtra by making and backing demand for separate Vidarbha,” the Congress leader said.

